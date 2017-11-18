Family releases statement after Claflin Univ. student shot, killed

Related Coverage Claflin Univ. student from Greenville killed in shooting

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a Claflin University student has released a statement after the man was fatally shot by his roommate at their apartment.

According to CBS affiliate WLTX, the victim, 21-year-old Dravious Terry, from Greenville, was shot at Campus Corner Apartments, near the school’s campus.

Terry’s family released the following statement regarding his death:

“We are devastated by the loss of Dravious Terry, our cherished loved one who was a senior at Claflin University and was to be the first in our family to graduate from college. We are trying to focus on grieving, so we will not be giving any interviews at this time. We are aware that the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation, and that someone has been charged in connection with his death. We are also conducting our own investigation to determine what happened and to identify everyone who is potentially at fault for the death of Dravious. We ask that any member of the public who has evidence or information to please contact the Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office at (803) 534-3550 or our attorney, Kyle White, at (864) 231-8090. Prayers for our family will also be greatly appreciated.”

21-year-old Andre Sanders, Jr. has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting.

Both Sanders and Terry attended Claflin University. Terry was a senior business major at the school.

The details of the shooting are still under investigation by the Claflin University Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

City Puts Restrictions In Place On Woodruff Road To Reduce Traffic Flow The city of Greenville is putting new temporary measures place to reduce traffic flow along Woodruff Road.

Man killed in Asheville collision The Asheville Police Department reports that one man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Upstate Fishermen take on Lake Hartwell The Palmetto Boat Center High School Tourney Trail will help middle and high school students learn about fishing and the outdoors

Fmr. county manager investigated over transactions, Buncombe county says The former county manager for Buncombe County is under state and federal investigation after financial discrepancies were identified as she …