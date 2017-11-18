Fire safety and prevention during winter weather

SPARTANBURG CO, SC (WSPA) – It may not feel like winter now, but soon the temperatures will start to drop. This means people will be cranking up the heat at home.

Perry Gosnell, a firefighter with Duncan Fire Department, says as the weather gets colder, the call volume goes up for firefighters. He says spacer heaters are a main cause of house fires during the colder months.

So far in 2017, the State Fire Marshal says six deadly fires have been caused by heat sources, and four of those have happened right here in the Upstate.

To avoid hearing the sirens, Gosnell says there are things you can do to stay safe. The easiest thing to do is to unplug the space heaters before you go to sleep or leave the house.

“If something malfunctions, you’re not gonna know until a fire has broke out,” Gosnell says.

He also says a three-foot “safe space” should be left around a space heater, so flammable items aren’t set near the heat source.

If you go the traditional route with a fireplace, make sure you’re looking up the chimney before you light the fire.

“Make sure that [you clean out] anything that could have settled in through there over the summer months, and just have it inspected to make sure there’s no cracks,” Gosnell says.

You should also make sure to put fresh batteries in your smoke alarm and check the alarm to make sure it has not expired.