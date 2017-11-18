Gamecocks win Carolina-Clemson Blood Battle

Columbia, S.C. (WSPA) — The University of South Carolina has taken the win over Clemson University in the 33rd annual American Red Cross blood drive.

The competition wrapped up Friday, but both schools were neck and neck.

Clemson collected 2,554 pints of blood and Carolina had 2,602. Overall, 5,156 pints of blood were collected this year from students, faculty, staff, and fans.

USC will be awarded the blood drive trophy during the Carolina-Clemson football game on Nov. 25 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

The Carolina-Clemson Blood Drive is held annually the week before the schools take on each other on the football field. The drive comes near the start of the holiday season, which is when officials say blood donations typically decrease.

Over the past 30 years, the universities have collected over 115,000 pints of blood.