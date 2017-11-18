Spartanburg mayor says home phone number under attack

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’ve been receiving odd phone calls from Mayor Junie White’s home phone number, it’s not him.

According to the Spartanburg mayor’s Facebook page, his landline is under a “spoof attack.”

The post says this is when a “malicious party accesses a landline network in order to impersonate a phone number to other caller ID’s.”

If you’ve been getting these calls from the mayor’s number, they say it’s not him or his wife, Irene, calling.

They are working with authorities to get the problem fixed as soon as possible, the post says.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

