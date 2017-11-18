Reported shooting on Lindley Road in Greenville Co., dispatch says

By Published:

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – EMS is responding after a reported shooting on Lindley Road, according to Greenville County dispatch.

They say one person reportedly has at least one gunshot wound.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a 7News crew on the way to the scene.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

 