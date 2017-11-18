Riddle me this: Coffee riddle leaving people perplexed

(CNN) – A mind-bending coffee riddle is breaking the internet, or at least, brewing it.

The riddle was posted on Twitter in early November and has been puzzling users since.

It shows a carafe pouring coffee into a network of pipes that lead to four cups. The questions is simple: Which cup will get coffee first?

The answer may not be so simple. In fact, it has left Twitter users percolating with debate.

Care to venture a guess?

You may want to brew some coffee because you may be here a while.

