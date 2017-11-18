Teen dies days after crash in Spartanburg Co., coroner says

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A teen has died days after a single-car crash that happened on Highway 56, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The accident happened at about 4:13 p.m. on November 12th.

A 17-year-old driver was traveling west on Hwy 56 in a 1996 Toyota when he ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, S.C. Highway Patrol says.

They say he was seatbelted but injured and taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Zackary John Moore, of Boiling Springs, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

The crash is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

