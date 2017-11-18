Upstate Fishermen take on Lake Hartwell

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – For some in the Upstate there is nothing better than a day out fishing on the lake. The Palmetto Boat Center High School Tourney Trail will help middle and high school students learn about fishing and the outdoors Saturday, November 18th. The tournament is taking place on Lake Hartwell, up to 300 boats will compete representing 40 schools.

The teams have come from the Upstate, North Carolina and Georgia. The Top prize for high school teams is a $2,000 college scholarship. This is a trail type tourney. Lake Hartwell is stop number three out of six. Through out the entire tourney $14,000 worth of scholarships will be given.

The Championship for this tourney will take place in May 2018.