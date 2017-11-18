VIDEO: Couple accidentally shot during gun talk at church

Video courtesy of CNN

TENNESSEE (KRON/CNN) — Two people are recovering after an accidental shooting at a Tennessee church.

Tellico Plains Police and a Monroe County Sheriff’s car responded to a call of shots fired at First United Methodist Church.

They determined a couple had been shot in an accidental discharge of a gun during what the church pastor says was a community luncheon.

Police say 81-year-old Wayne Reid was showing people his unloaded handgun.

He reloaded it and put in his pocket when someone else asked to see it during an informal discussion about using guns to protect church congregations.

The bullet grazed Reid’s 80-year-old wife Kathy in the stomach, then hit her arm.

Her son says she’s recovering from a broken arm, and Mr. Reid is coming home from the hospital with an injured hand.

The community is rallying around the couple, saying they don’t want to politicize what happened, that it was just an accident.

Local police Chief Russ Parks has a warning for those who handle guns:

“My biggest thing as far as gun safety is if you’re gonna be around a gun like that, make sure you keep your finger off the trigger.”

CNN contributed to this article

