10-year-old dies in tragic accident on park swing set

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WFLA) — A Florida boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set in Jacksonville, authorities said.

Around 6:15 p.m. Friday night, police were called to Charles Clark Park after the child was found unresponsive.

Deputies said 10-year-old Nashon Green was on the swing set while his mother getting her other children ready to leave the park.

“When she turned around, she saw the child and he was hanging from the swing set and his feet were not touching the ground,” Sgt. S.C. Rudlaff of the Sheriff’s Office told Jacksonville.com. “She immediately reacted, got the child off the swingset and called 911.”

Investigators believe the boy was standing on the swing and its chains had gotten tangled and wrapped around his neck.

The mother removed her son from the swing and called 911.

Green was transported to UF Health hospital where he later died.

Deputies say they do not suspect foul play.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman’s throat cut in Oconee Co., person of interest detained The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest after a woman had her throat slashed Sunday morning.

Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies Mel Tillis, the longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozen…

Coat drive to help those stay warm in the upstate If you have a winter coat in the back of your closet go ahead and dust it off and put it to good use.

Fire safety and prevention during winter weather As the temperature drops, more and more people will be pulling out space heaters to help stay warm. Fire officials have some reminders so yo…

City Puts Restrictions In Place On Woodruff Road To Reduce Traffic Flow The city of Greenville is putting new temporary measures place to reduce traffic flow along Woodruff Road.