Chase ends in crash in Anderson Co., dispatch says

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A pursuit quickly ended after the car deputies were chasing crashed on Osteen Hill Road Sunday night, according to Anderson County dispatch.

A call came in at about 11:05 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies tried to pull the driver over, but the driver refused to stop, causing a chase to begin.

The chase ended when the driver crashed on Osteen Hill Road, leaving the car flipped upside down on the side of the road.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson County Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries or any arrests at this time.

We have a 7News crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

