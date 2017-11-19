Coat drive to help those stay warm in the upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – If you have a winter coat in the back of your closet go ahead and dust it off and put it to good use. You can donate it to help those in need this holiday season.

Whitley Farmer, a Greenville Tech tutor, has organized a winter coat drive to help those less fortunate. She hopes to have 150 donated coats by Thanksgiving. Right now, Ms. Farmer is behind her goal with less than 100 coats donated.

She says she is doing this out of the kindness of her heart. When someone donates a coat she uses her own money to make sure it is dry cleaned before it is given to the recipient.

Farmer is working with Miracle Hill Ministries to have the coats distributed to shelters around the upstate.

You can drop off coats at the Greenville Tech campus in building 102 until November 21st.