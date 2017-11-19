Couple finds dead frog in Waffle House water glass

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple made a grim discovery at a Florida Waffle House earlier this month, WCTV reports.

Claire Sheats said she and her husband sat down for a meal at one of the chain’s Tallahassee locations and were served an ice-cold glass of dead frog.

“We were served a WHOLE FROG in our water today. My husband drank from the glass before he noticed the frog floating around in the ice,” Sheats wrote in a Google review of the restaurant. “The staff did not offer us anything more than a ‘sorry about that guys’ – we promptly left and will not be going back to this location.”

Sheats and her husband took pictures and video. She shared the photos with News Channel 8.

The couple immediately alerted staff. Sheats said a staffer came over to clean it up, and said “sorry about that guys.”

Sheats and her husband left without their meal and filed complaints with state health inspectors and Waffle House corporate officials.

In a statement, Waffle House spokesperson Pat Warner said corporate is currently “working with the local operators to determine the facts.”

HuffPost reports a number of bizarre incidents have unfolded at the popular chain. In 2016, a naked man was arrested for trying to force his way into a Georgia Waffle House. That same year, in the same state, a woman was accused of stripping naked, punching customers and “heaving platters of food” at patrons. In October 2016, a man reportedly shattered the front door of another Georgia Waffle House after the restaurant raised the price for a sausage biscuit from $1 to $1.50.

