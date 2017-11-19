1 in critical condition, 1 arrested after stabbing in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says an attempted murder suspect has been arrested.

Deputies responded to a home on Clark Road in Inman at about 10:25 a.m. Sunday after a reported stabbing.

Both the victim and a witness identified the suspect as 32-year-old Howard Raymond Phillips.

Deputies say Phillips lives at the location where the stabbing occurred.

He was arrested at his mom’s house in Inman later Sunday evening, deputies say.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and he is in critical but stable condition, deputies say.

Phillips has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

