Magee Scores 31 as Wofford Defeats North Florida, 86-83

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The Wofford men’s basketball team picked up its second win in a 24 hour span with an 86-83 win over North Florida on Sunday afternoon in Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. With the win, Wofford improves to 3-2 on the season, while North Florida, who has played an extremely tough non-conference slate, falls to 0-6.

Fletcher Magee led Wofford with 31 points. Magee is averaging 24 points per game on the young season, but 28.6 points in the three contests this week. The junior sharpshooter finished 11-19 from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc.

Three other Terriers finished in double-figure scoring. Cameron Jackson shot 78.5% from the field on 11-14 shooting. Jackson, a junior forward, scored a season high 23 points and pulled in a team-high 10 rebounds to earn his first double-double of the season. Jackson added a game-high four blocks.

“Today was good for me personally, but it was especially good for the team,” said Jackson. “We got some big stops at some crucial moments and it really shows us that with a little confidence and some good stops we can do good things.”

Nathan Hoover scored 14 points, 12 of which came from three point range. The sophomore guard has gotten hot the last two games, scoring in double-figures in both.

Matthew Pegram scored 10 points in the win. Storm Murphy didn’t score, but he had a team and season high eight assists in the win. He only had two turnovers and added two steals.

Statistically, the teams were evenly matched. Both teams shot well from the field as Wofford edged North Florida with a 53.1% shooting percentage. The Ospreys shot 50.8% from the field. Wofford shot 46.2% from beyond the arc, while the Ospreys shot 48.1% from distance.

Four of North Florida’s players finished in double-figures, led by Ivan Gandia-Rosa with 21.

The teams traded points for the majority of the first half. With Wofford leading 27-25, Wofford used an 18-8 run to close the half and the Terriers took a 45-33 lead into the locker room at the half. Out of the break, the Ospreys came charging. A three by Gandia-Rosa at 16:20 cut Wofford’s lead to four at 49-45.

A dunk by Jackson extended the lead back to six, but then neither team led by more than three until a jumper by Magee with 30 seconds to go put Wofford back up five. Wajid Aminu had a fast break dunk to cut it back to three, but Wofford held on for the three point win.

After five games in nine days, four of which in Richardson Indoor Stadium, Wofford heads on the road for a midweek game against Texas Tech. The Terriers and Red Raiders will square off Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 ET in Lubbock.