Man shoots brother he thought was burglar in Cherokee Co., sheriff says

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in the hospital after his brother accidentally shot him, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at a home on Dickson Road in Blacksburg.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man mistook his brother for a burglar, and shot through his front door, hitting his brother.

The brother has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff says there is no threat to the public, but that the shooting is still under investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

