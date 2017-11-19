Marshawn Lynch sits for most of U.S. anthem, stands for Mexican anthem

(AP) – Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during most of U.S. anthem and stood for the Mexican anthem before their game against the Patriots at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Lynch has not stood for the national anthem since returning from retirement this season, including in his first preseason game with the Raiders vs. the Cardinals in Glendale.

Marshawn Lynch sits during the US national anthem, stands for Mexican anyhem pic.twitter.com/8wdaKprEki — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 19, 2017

There did not appear to be any other protests during the anthem as the afternoon games kicked off.

Also Sunday, the NFL extended its commitment to Mexico by announcing the league will play a game here each year from 2019-21.

The league and the Ministry of Tourism announced the agreement shortly before Raiders-Patriots, the second game of a current three-year deal that expires after next season. The Raiders also played here last year against Houston in front of an enthusiastic crowd of 76,473 people.

