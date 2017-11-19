New Presbyterian College Plan Could Impact Football

Presbyterian College in Clinton will release a comprehensive plan for its school Monday that either adds or redirects various academic programs.

Sources familiar with the process tell 7 Sports that the plan could also impact the direction of the football program, which has been FCS full scholarship for about a decade since the school moved to Division I from Division II, a level on which scholarships were also given.

The plan, which will be revealed by PC president Bob Staton, will address the following, according to a Presbyterian College release:

“The last comprehensive plan for Presbyterian College was approved in 1999, and a lot has changed since then,” said Staton. “With the involvement of more than 500 students, faculty, staff and alumni over the course of 18 months, we developed a plan to position Presbyterian College for academic, athletic and financial success. ‘The Promise of PC’ envisions how the College will thrive by preparing both undergraduate and graduate students to best fulfill their potential and to contribute meaningfully to the communities in which they work and live.”

“The Promise of PC” outlines ways that the College plans to engage more students – current and prospective – as well as strengthen itself academically, athletically and financially. This student-centered plan involves four strategic areas:

Growing strategically, by enhancing academic offerings, expanding co-curricular opportunities and club sports, and adding new athletic programs while maintaining current programs at the Division I level. Football will transition to the Pioneer Football League beginning with the 2021 season.

Ensuring student success by providing focused opportunities for students to develop problem-solving skills, expanding academic and career support services for students, and implementing “Life Beyond PC” – an innovative program designed to help students as they consider vocational choices.

Investing in our assets by constructing new facilities, including a new senior residence community in the heart of campus, and updating current ones; improving compensation and benefits for faculty and staff; extending our focus on diversity and inclusion.

Sharing “The Promise of PC” by expanding and enhancing our marketing and communications capabilities. Connecting with audiences of prospective students, alumni and potential supporters is critical to our efforts to share the PC story.

“As a Board, we unanimously support this new strategic plan for the College and strongly believe it is the best plan of action for PC’s future,” said Board of Trustees chairman E.G. Lassiter. “‘The Promise of PC’ understands that students are the heart and soul of Presbyterian College. Providing them the opportunities and environment for success is our goal and what we strive to do each day through our programs, our people and our facilities. The goal of this plan is to provide even more opportunities and better resources for helping our students be successful at PC and beyond.”

Some key aspects of the plan include:

– Building new majors and minors this year in Computational Biology and Data Analytics

– Creating a School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in 2018

– Launching a Physician Assistant Studies program in August 2018

– Exploring additional graduate offerings in Athletic Training and Occupational Therapy

– Reinvigorating the China Scholars Program

– Expanding the Presbyterian College Model United Nations team

– Constructing new living and learning facilities on and off campus

– Enhancing the individualized career assistance available to students