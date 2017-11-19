Officer-involved shooting in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – There has been an officer-involved shooting near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

They say at least one deputy was involved in the shooting.

The deputy’s condition is unknown at this time.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a 7News crew at the scene.

We will update this article as we learn more.

