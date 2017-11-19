PICS: NC man arrives to find his car destroyed in mystery wreck

VASS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man arrived on a crash scene to discover his Ford Mustang was destroyed in a wreck Saturday.

The owner of the car told troopers he wasn’t driving during the wreck and had no idea where his car had been.

The wreck was reported just before 8 p.m. Saturday along Highway 609 just outside Vass in Moore County, officials said.

As the owner of the car arrived at the scene he asked the trooper what happened.

The trooper explained that authorities came to the scene only to find the wrecked Mustang, which rolled during a crash.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper told CBS North Carolina the Mustang’s owner did not have any injuries, which made it unlikely he had been in the car during the crash.

The 2003 Mustang’s owner explained that the car had been broken for some time and he just fixed it earlier that day, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

“I just got it fixed,” the man said, according to the trooper. “It didn’t have a belt and I just put it in today.”

The trooper showed the man an ID card that was found in the wrecked Mustang.

The car’s owner recognized the man as someone he knows. The trooper told the man to contact the person whose ID was found – and ask that he get in touch with the trooper.

So far, no one has been charged in the incident.

