VIDEO: Move over pizza rat, avocado rat goes viral

(WFLA) – Move over, Pizza Rat. There’s a newer, healthier rat in town.

A video of a rat carrying an avocado through a Brooklyn subway station is making the rounds on social media.

“Even the rats in #nyc are on trend. Hope he finds some toast. #avocadorat,” wrote documentary maker Jessica Edwards, who posted the video to Instagram earlier this week.

The video shows the rat bump into a fork before it disappears under the tracks.

The trendy rat surfaced two years after “Pizza Rat” became a viral sensation when it was filmed carrying a full slice of pizza down the stairs of a subway station in the East Village.

The video garnering over 10 million video views, but was later revealed to be a hoax orchestrated by a performance artist who calls herself Zardulu.

