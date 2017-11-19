WATCH: Video game about unwanted hair touching goes viral

(CNN) — A Black woman tired of people touching her hair turned her frustration into a video game.

“Hair Nah” is the brainchild of Momo Pixel.

She said she designed it after she was tired of people putting their hands in her hair uninvited.

The free computer game lets you design a character, then smack away as many hands as you can in 60 seconds.

While the game is supposed to be fun and funny, it tackles an issue experienced by many Black women.

Pixel says she wants people to know “how much of an invasion of privacy and personal space this is.”

She admits that she made the game difficult because she wanted to create a sense of anxiety, since that’s what a “Hair Nah” moment induces.

The game, released Wednesday, has gone viral.

More stories you may like on 7News

Woman’s throat cut in Oconee Co., person of interest detained The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest after a woman had her throat slashed Sunday morning.

Longtime country singer, songwriter Mel Tillis dies Mel Tillis, the longtime country star who wrote hits for Kenny Rogers, Ricky Skaggs and many others, and overcame a stutter to sing on dozen…

Coat drive to help those stay warm in the Upstate If you have a winter coat in the back of your closet go ahead and dust it off and put it to good use.

Fire safety and prevention during winter weather As the temperature drops, more and more people will be pulling out space heaters to help stay warm. Fire officials have some reminders so yo…

City Puts Restrictions In Place On Woodruff Road To Reduce Traffic Flow The city of Greenville is putting new temporary measures place to reduce traffic flow along Woodruff Road.