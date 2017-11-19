Wofford Earns #7 National Seed in FCS Playoffs

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (Wofford SID) – The field of 24 teams competing for the 2017 NCAA Division I Football Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee. The top eight national seeds will host winners from the first-round match-ups.

Wofford College was one of eight teams to receive a national seed. The Terriers are the #7 seed overall and have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Wofford will host the winner of the Furman/Elon game on Saturday, December 2, at 2:00 p.m. at Gibbs Stadium.

Wofford finished the season with a 9-2 overall record and a 7-1 mark in the Southern Conference to win the league title. This marks the Terriers eighth trip to the NCAA Playoffs. In 2016, Wofford was defeated in the quarterfinals by Youngstown State.

Tickets for the game will be $25 of adults and $10 for children. The Wofford ticket office will be open on Monday and Tuesday at 864-597-4090. The office will reopen on Monday, November 27.

“We are excited about having that open date,” said head coach Mike Ayers. “We have an opportunity to get a lot of guys back up to full speed who have been nursing some injuries. We are going to get a chance to do some teaching and get sharper at what we are doing. We are glad to be where we are with the bye and into the second round. Whether it is Furman or Elon, we know it is going to be a challenge.”

The 2017 championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers.

Automatic Qualifiers

Big Sky Conference – Southern Utah (9-2)

Big South Conference – Kennesaw State (10-1)

Colonial Athletic Association – James Madison (11-0)

Missouri Valley Football Conference – North Dakota State (10-1)

Northeast Conference – Central Connecticut State (8-3)

Ohio Valley Conference – Jacksonville State (10-1)

Patriot League – Lehigh (5-6)

Pioneer Football League – San Diego (9-2)

Southern Conference – Wofford (9-2)

Southland Conference – Central Arkansas (10-1)

At-Large (14)

Big Sky Conference – Northern Arizona (7-4), Weber State (9-2), Monmouth (9-2)

Colonial Athletic Association – Elon (8-3), New Hampshire (7-4), Stony Brook (9-2)

Missouri Valley Football Conference – South Dakota (7-4), South Dakota State (9-2), University of Northern Iowa (7-4), Western Illinois (8-3)

Southern Conference – Furman (7-4), Samford (8-3), Nicholls State (8-3), Sam Houston State (10-1)

First-round games

November 25 at Stony Brook, New York, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Lehigh (5-6) at Stony Brook (9-2)

November 25 at Ogden, Utah, 4 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Western Ill. (8-3) at Weber St. (9-2)

November 25 at Cedar Falls, Iowa, 5 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Monmouth (9-2) at UNI (7-4)

November 25 at Durham, New Hampshire, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Central Conn. St. (8-3) at New Hampshire (7-4)

November 25 at Kennesaw, Georgia, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Samford (8-3) at Kennesaw St. (10-1)

November 25 at Thibodaux, Louisiana, 4 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

South Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls St. (8-3)

November 25 at Elon, North Carolina, 1 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Furman (7-4) at Elon (8-3)

November 25 at Flagstaff, Arizona, 8 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Ariz. (7-4)

Second-round games

December 2 at Harrisonburg, Virginia, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Lehigh/Stony Brook winner at #1 James Madison (11-0)

December 2 at Cedar City, Utah, 8 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Western Ill./Weber St. winner at #8 Southern Utah (9-2)

December 2 at Brookings, South Dakota, 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Monmouth/UNI winner at #5 South Dakota St. (9-2)

December 2 at Conway, Arkansas, 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Central Conn. St./New Hampshire winner at #4 Central Ark. (10-1)

December 2 at Jacksonville, Alabama, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Samford/Kennesaw St. winner at #3 Jacksonville St. (10-1)

December 2 at Huntsville, Texas, 3 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

South Dakota at Nicholls St. winner at #6 Sam Houston St. (10-1)

December 2 at Spartanburg, South Carolina, 2 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

Furman/Elon winner at #7 Wofford (9-2)

December 2 at Fargo, North Dakota, 3:30 p.m. (ET) (ESPN3)

San Diego/Northern Ariz. winner at #2 North Dakota St. (10-1)

Television schedules and games times for all rounds of the 2017 championship will be updated at www.NCAA.com/fcs.