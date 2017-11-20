3 months pass since 8-year-old girl shot and killed in Gaffney

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA)–Police in Gaffney aren’t giving up hope that investigators will find the person who killed an 8-year-old girl. Monday marks three months since someone shot and killed Kamryn Bradley of Shelby, NC.

Authorities say Bradley was fatally wounded as she sat on a sofa. Police say multiple shots entered the window of a West Buford Street apartment early in the morning on August 20. Bradley died at the hospital from her injuries.

The department posted this on Facebook:

Crime

Teacher caught on floor with candles had sex with student, deputies say An Oklahoma chemistry teacher is behind bars after deputies discovered she was having sex with one of her students.

Chase ends in crash in Anderson Co., dispatch says A pursuit quickly ended after the car deputies were chasing crashed on Osteen Hill Road Sunday night, according to Anderson County dispatch.

Deputy shoots, kills man after chase, Greenville Co. Sheriff says There has been an officer-involved shooting near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Woman’s throat cut in Oconee Co., person of interest detained The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has detained a person of interest after a woman had her throat slashed Sunday morning.