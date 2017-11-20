3 months pass since 8-year-old girl shot and killed in Gaffney

Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley (Photo provided)

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA)–Police in Gaffney aren’t giving up hope that investigators will find the person who killed an 8-year-old girl.  Monday marks three months since someone shot and killed Kamryn Bradley of Shelby, NC.

Authorities say Bradley was fatally wounded as she sat on a sofa. Police say multiple shots entered the window of a West Buford Street apartment early in the morning on August 20. Bradley died at the hospital from her injuries.

The department posted this on Facebook:

