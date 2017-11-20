Abbeville County Schools lawsuit dismissed

A battle over a lawsuit filed on behalf 39 rural public schools in 1993, has finally come to a close thanks a Supreme Court decision.

In a 3-2 decision in 2014, the Supreme Court stated that South Carolina had failed to provide minimally adequate education to children in 8 of the state’s poorest school districts. Those 8 districts include Allendale, Dillon County School District 2, Florence County School District 4, Hampton County School District 2, Jasper County School District, Lee County School District, Marion County School District, and Orangeburg County School District 3.

The lawsuit became known as the Abbeville County School District lawsuit, as Abbeville was the first school listed alphabetically on the original suit.

On Friday, the Supreme Court laid out an order stating that the parties in the lawsuit have shown steps they’ve taken to provide students in these 8 districts with minimally adequate education. Because of those demonstrations, the Supreme Court has decided to vacate their order.

The order goes on to say that the General Assembly has shown initiatives to improve education in these districts through legislative orders and increased funding.

The dismissal ends a two decade long battle for equal education for the poorest of districts in South Carolina.

To read the order, click here: Abbeville Co. Dismissal Order