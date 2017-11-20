Demolition begins for new revitalization project in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Abandoned apartments started to be knocked down Monday to make room for new affordable housing on the Westside of Greenwood. Over the years, more buildings have been abandoned leaving eyesores on the neighborhood as the crime rate climbed.

So the community’s solution is taking 40 unit apartment complex off Mineral Court and 30 homes across the neighborhood, and knocking them down over the next few months to make room for brand new affordable housing.

“Other habitats from other communities and other non profit organizations look at what we are doing so we think this is really going to set the stage for affordable house and community redevelopment across our state, said Chad Charles, Executive Director of Habitat Greenwood.

It’s all part of a $2.3 million revitalization project to help bring the Westside back to life. In a partnership between Habitat Greenwood and the city, the new housing is expected to be up by 2020 complete with new lighting and sidewalks off Mineral Court. This will be the first new residential development for the Westside in nearly 20 years.