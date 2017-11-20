Greenville double homicide unsolved 14 years later

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– An upstate family renewing a call for answers more than a decade after a double-murder.

Sunday marked 14 years since Andra Rosemond and RahJa Louris were found dead at their home on Club Drive in Greenville.

There have been no arrests.

During a vigil, 14 balloons were released for each year the crime has remained unsolved.

“It’s a heartache. It’s a hole in our heart each and every day,” said Candace Brewer, sister of Andra Rosemond. “We all live with the emptiness that’s inside of our heart that’s longing for him. On the day that he died, a part of me died also.”

If you have any information, call the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

Teacher caught on floor with candles had sex with student, deputies say An Oklahoma chemistry teacher is behind bars after deputies discovered she was having sex with one of her students.

Chase ends in crash in Anderson Co., dispatch says A pursuit quickly ended after the car deputies were chasing crashed on Osteen Hill Road Sunday night, according to Anderson County dispatch.

Deputy shoots, kills man after chase, Greenville Co. Sheriff says There has been an officer-involved shooting near Cedar Lane Road and Hellams Street, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.