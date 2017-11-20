Greenville double homicide unsolved 14 years later

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)– An upstate family renewing a call for answers more than a decade after a double-murder.

Sunday marked 14 years since Andra Rosemond and RahJa Louris were found dead at their home on Club Drive in Greenville.

There have been no arrests.

During a vigil, 14 balloons were released for each year the crime has remained unsolved.

“It’s a heartache. It’s a hole in our heart each and every day,” said Candace Brewer, sister of Andra Rosemond. “We all live with the emptiness that’s inside of our heart that’s longing for him. On the day that he died, a part of me died also.”

