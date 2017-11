(WSPA)– There are two separate incidents blocking lanes on I-85.

Pictures from witnesses showed one crash involving a tractor trailer. A second crash, appeared to show a car underneath an SUV.

The Highway Patrol reports a single wreck southbound at the 57MM around 7:18am this morning.

Traffic is backed up to the hwy. 290 exit or MM63.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.