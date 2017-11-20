Lakelands Fed. Credit Union robbed, Greenwood Police searching for suspect

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at the Lakelands Federal Credit Union.

It happened around 10:15 a.m. at the credit union located at the corner of Edgefield and Spring Streets.

Police say the man was armed with some sort of long gun.

The suspect pointed the gun at the teller and left with money, according to police.

He left in a black Sedan and headed south.

No one was hurt, according to police.

They are actively searching for the suspect and have contacted other agencies for help.

They are also working with the bank to access the surveillance video.