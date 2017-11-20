Ridgeville inmate dies after prison assault

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WSPA/WCBD)– The SC Dept. of Corrections is reporting an inmate death at Lieber Correctional in Ridgeville.

@SCDCNews is investigating the death of an inmate, resulting from an inmate on inmate altercation, at Lieber Correctional Institution. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) November 20, 2017

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says 62-year-old Ronald Franks died at Trident Medical Center on Monday morning after being rushed to the hospital early Sunday after an assault.

Franks was serving a life sentence for a murder in Horry County. His record also includes sentences for car theft, escape, and smuggling prison contraband. The Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are among the agencies investigating his death. Lieber Correctional has seen a number of changes since July when another inmate, Jimmy Causey, escaped. Causey was captured in Texas and was transferred to the Kirkland Correctional facility in Columbia. In the months since Causey’s escape, a new warden, Joel Anderson, has been hired at Lieber Correctional. All death row inmates have been removed from the facility.