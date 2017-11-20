SC can’t execute inmate due to lack of lethal injection drug says Gov.

South Carolina’s governor says the state can’t carry out an execution planned for next month because it doesn’t have the drugs needed for lethal injection.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that lawmakers need to pass a law to keep the providers of lethal injection drugs secret so executions can begin again.

The lack of execution drugs will spare for now the life of 52-year-old Bobby Wayne Stone, who is on death row for killing a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy in 1996. His execution date had been set for Dec. 1.

South Carolina primarily uses lethal injection. The state’s supply of one of the three drugs it uses expired in 2013. Officials haven’t been able to get more, with companies unwilling to sell drugs used for executions.