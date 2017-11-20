School Choice lottery opens in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)-Monday is the first day parents can enter the School Choice lottery in Greenville County to send their student to a school outside of their assigned attendance zone.

Students are assigned to a school based on the address where their parents live. To go to another school outside of their zone, parents go through change in assignment choice or apply to the school system magnet academies.

District representatives said they started the lottery system so parents wouldn’t have to line up or even camp outside schools. Greenville County Schools Communications office said there were even reports of fights and a trampling incident.

Greenville County Schools has the largest school choice program in the state. 15-percent of students, about 75,000, attend a school outside their attendance zone.

Parents have until Dec. 5 to enter the lottery.

For all details visit Greenville Co. Schools website.