Woman stabbed 6 times, man charged in Oconee Co.

OCONEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested and charged after he was accused of cutting a woman’s throat and stabbing her, according and to the Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

According to a report by the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a reported assault at a home on Padgett St. on Utica Mill Hill near Seneca on 11-19.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman with her throat cut.

Investigators say deputies found Diviero Delaney Manley, 27 of Seneca walking along Goddard Ave.

The warrant says Manley is accused of stabbing the victim six times on her face, neck chest and thigh with a knife.

He is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, according to warrants.

The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.