ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An 18-year-old firefighter is recovering after he was hurt in a crash in Anderson County.

According to the S.C. Highway Patrol, Joseph Blanton ran off the road on Highway 29 at Rogers Road around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

His pickup truck hit some trees.

Blanton was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Starr Fire Department asked for prayers for Blanton in a Facebook post.