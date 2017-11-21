Driver dies a day after crash, 3 others hurt in Pendleton

A person has died after a crash on US 76 in Pendleton, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

They report the crash happened Monday at 7:33 a.m. near Perimeter Rd.

The deceased was trying to turn left on to Perimeter Rd. when the vehicle was hit by a truck traveling East on 76.

The coroner has not released the victim’s name.

There was a passenger in the deceased’s vehicle who was hurt and trapped in the vehicle.

The driver and a passenger in the truck were also hurt and trapped, according to the Highway Patrol.