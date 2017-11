<b><a href=”http://wspa.com/livestream/”>CLICK HERE TO WATCH IN APP</a></b>

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Firefighters are working to put out flames at a restaurant in Anderson.

The fire was called in just before 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sake Zen restaurant on Clemson Boulevard near George Smith Mill Road.

Sandy Springs, Zion, and Centerville fire departments responded to the blaze.

