Great Possible Turkey Fry set for Tuesday

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Miracle Hill Ministries and WSSL 100.5 are teaming up to feed the hungry for their 11th annual Great Possible Turkey Fry.

Several hundred turkeys will be fried and smoked on Tuesday, while volunteers prepare side dishes and collect donations to feed those in need this Thanksgiving.

Miracle Hill Ministries also hopes to collect $250,000 for a campaign to help support the organization’s mission.

Miracle Hill operates four homeless shelters in the Upstate, as well as a Children’s Home, Boys’ Shelter and a foster care program.

As of Tuesday morning, the organization has raised just over $130,000 towards its goal for the Thanks for Giving Food and Care Campaign.

