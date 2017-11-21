Judge decides prosecutors didn’t seek enough jail time for woman who taped boy to chair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ohio woman was sentenced for taping her son to a chair.

Mahoning County Judge R. Scott Krichbaum sentenced Susan Malysa to nine months of incarceration.

That came after both prosecutors and her attorneys had recommended that she serve 60 days in the county jail.

Judge Krichbaum said he would consider granting judicial release at a later date.

Malysa pleaded guilty in September to endangering children.

Police were called to her house in June.

That’s when a relative reported finding the 11-year-old boy with his legs taped to a chair, his arms taped together and his mouth taped shut.

The relative told investigators that she suspected Malysa was abusing the boy. She said she became worried when Malysa told her that she was taking one of the children to swim but said her son wasn’t going with them.

Malysa was arrested at the YMCA, where she was swimming.