SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Incumbent Junie White has won a runoff election Tuesday and will serve another term as mayor of Spartanburg.

According to the unofficial results from Spartanburg, White won with just over 57 percent of the vote.

Todd Horne received almost 43 percent of the vote in the runoff.

The race was forced into a runoff when none of the candidates received the required 50 percent of the vote on November 7.

RESULTS:

VOTES % Junie White 2,457 57.26% Todd Horne 1,834 42.74%