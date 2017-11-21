Man accused of taking nude photos of minors in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man is accused of taking nude photos of minors, and there may be more victims. according to the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Clyde Thomas Moody, 69, of Clarendon Ave., Greenville has been arrested and charged with 3 counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor First Degree.

Investigators first received a report of potential criminal sexual conduct on October 24, 2017.

They say Moody had taken illicit photographs of multiple minors and then manufactured them for dissemination.

Investigators say they are concerned there might be additional victims.

They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Moody is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.