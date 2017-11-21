Man gets new sentencing in SC deputy’s death

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A man sent to prison for life without parole in the 1992 shooting death of a sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina is getting a new sentencing hearing.

The Anderson Independent-Mail reported that documents filed in Anderson on Monday approve a new sentencing for 42-year-old Joseph Hudgins.

Hudgins pleaded guilty in 2001 to shooting and killing Anderson County sheriff’s deputy Chris Taylor, who had stopped Hudgins because a truck was trailing hose 250 feet behind the vehicle.

Hudgins had been convicted of murder and vehicle theft in 1993 and was sentenced to death.

His request for a new sentence comes after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that prevents life prison terms without parole for crimes committed when the suspect is less than 18 years old. Hudgins was 17 when Taylor was killed.

___

Information from: Anderson Independent-Mail, http://www.andersonsc.com