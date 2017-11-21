Pastor believes someone stole his gun at church

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The pastor of Carolina Baptist Church believes someone stole his gun while he was at the church, according to a report from the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The pastor told the deputy he thinks someone took the gun out of his bag after he changed for baptism.

He said he didn’t lock his office door and his office is across from the gym,

He told the deputy the gym has a lot of people coming in and out.

He told the deputy he thought he may have left the gun in his truck or home and that is why he didn’t report it immediately. He couldn’t find it so he filed a report.

The report says the gun is a Black 9MM Kel-Tec handgun.