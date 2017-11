SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A pedestrian has died more than two weeks after being hit by a vehicle, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on 11/21 on Fernwood Glendale Rd. around 5:05 p.m.

The 59-year-old pedestrian was crossing Fernwood Glendale when they were hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they died on Nov. 16.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

There are no charges against the driver of the vehicle, according to Highway Patrol.