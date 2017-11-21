Pres. Trump discounts accusations against Roy Moore

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is calling for “Merit Based immigration” following the truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11. Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday’s attack “came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his “liberal” rival.

Trump spoke to reporters Tuesday at the White House before leaving for a Thanksgiving break at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. He says of the Alabama race: “We don’t need a liberal person in there.”

Six women have accused the Republican Moore of pursuing romantic relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. Two have accused him of assault or molestation. Moore has denied the allegations.

Of the accusations, Trump says that Moore “denies it.”