Robbery suspect beaten with bat by NC store clerk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspected robber was beaten with a baseball bat by the store clerk who he robbed Tuesday morning at a convenience store in Raleigh, police said.

Police responded to the scene of the robbery and beating at the Circle K located at 2506 S. Saunders Street around 12:25 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the clerk standing above the suspect and holding a baseball bat.

The clerk told CBS North Carolina that the suspect said he had a gun and demanded money. After the clerk gave him cash, the clerk chased him down with a bat.

Police said the clerk was on the phone with 911 during and after the robbery.

CBS North Carolina’s AJ Janavel was on scene shortly after police arrived and reported that when he got to the scene, there was a baseball bat on the ground, as well as blood and about $60 in cash. There were approximately 10 Raleigh police officers at the scene.

The suspect was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries. Jail records show a 51-year-old man named William Winston was arrested at the convenience store just four minutes after the robbery occurred. Winston is charged with common law robbery.

The clerk was not injured but told CBS North Carolina she’s still shaken up. Customers are still able to get gas, but the convenience store is closed.