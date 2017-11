Spartanburg Co. is making way for two major economic projects that could bring in more jobs.

County Council approved tax credits for the projects last night.

One is called “Project Bobsled” a BMW supplier in the process of a 13 million dollar expansion.

The second is the “Inland 85 logistics center” which aims to acquire property for future warehouses.

That project could bring in 2,500 jobs.

One councilman says without tax breaks these companies could build somewhere else.