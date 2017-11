SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg voters will select a mayor to lead Hub City in a runoff election set for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Incumbent Junie White is taking on challenger Todd Horne in the runoff. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

White received 49 percent of the vote in a recent election, while Horne received about 38 percent.

A third candidate, Lekesa Whitner, claimed about 13 percent of the vote.