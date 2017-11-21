Top booster seat picks for 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 16 new booster seats on the market in 2017 and 13 of them earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s highest rating of BEST BET, according to a release from the IIHS.

There are now 118 boosters on the market with the BEST BET designation.

According to the IIHS, the ratings mean:

…a booster provides good safety belt fit for typical 4 to 8 year-olds in almost any car, minivan or SUV. Boosters that are rated Good Bets provide acceptable belt fit in almost any vehicle, while those rated Check Fit could work for some children in some vehicles. Seats designated “Not Recommended” don’t provide good belt fit and should be avoided.”

Three of the newly rated boosters are rated Check Fit. None are Not Recommended, the release says.

The IIHS says only one current seat — the Safety 1st Summit 65 — is rated Not Recommended. Four others that had been were discontinued this year.

The 13 newest BEST BETs range in price from $40 to $250. Two of the BEST BET boosters currently on the market are $13 each.

“You don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a quality booster seat. Unlike more complicated harness-equipped restraints, a booster is a simple device that doesn’t require any special features to do its job,” says IIHS Senior Research Engineer Jessica Jermakian. “Boosters need to elevate the child and guide the lap belt so that it lies flat on the upper thighs and not up against the tummy and position the shoulder belt so that it fits snugly across the middle of the shoulder.”

Listed below are the 16 new boosters on the market:

BEST BET:

Chicco GoFit (backless)

Cosco Finale (highback)

Cosco Finale DX (highback)

Diono Monterey XT (backless mode)

Diono Monterey XT (highback mode)

Evenflo Spectrum (backless mode)

Evenflo Spectrum (highback mode)

Graco Wayz (backless mode)

Graco Wayz (highback mode)

Maxi-Cosi RodiFix (highback)

Nuna AACE (backless mode)

Nuna AACE (highback mode)

Peg-Perego Viaggio Shuttle (backless)

Check Fit:

Harmony Folding Travel Booster (highback)

Kiddy Cruiser 3 (highback)

Ride Safer Delighter Booster (backless)

For more information on the new booster seats, click here.