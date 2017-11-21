Woman accused of stabbing husband in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – A woman has been arrested after she was accused of stabbing her husband, according to warrants.

Tamara Jeanette Williams is charged with Domestic Violence of a High and Aggravated Nature.

The warrant says Williams repeatedly stabbed her husband during an argument.

Investigators say the stabbing happened on November 20 at 129 Tabitha Court in Anderson.

Deputies were called after the husband made it to the Burger King on Pearman Dairy Rd.

Deputies say he had multiple wounds and was taken to the hospital. We do not know his condition.