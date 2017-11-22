Bullying prevention class offered for community groups

(WSPA)–One organization is asking for the community’s help to stop bullying.

The Olweus Bullying Prevention Program normally trains teachers and school administrators. Now, they’re reaching to to any community organization that works with kids and teens.

The training class aims to prepare and train group leaders and staff in how to recognize and address bullying when it happens. It will also feature evidence-based best practices in bullying prevention and awareness.

There is a 2-day training class on Tuesday, November 28 and Wednesday, November 29 in Greenville. Registration is open through Monday.

For additional information and registration instructions visit the Olweus website, or contact the Olweus Program office at 864-656-6271.